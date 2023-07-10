BIDDEFORD —Theresa L. Deschambault, passed away on July 7, 2023, in Biddeford, Maine

She was born on Sept. 21, 1935, in Biddeford, to her parents Maurice and Irene (Grenier) Breault. Theresa found her lifelong companion in Andre Deschambault, and they were united in marriage on April 23, 1957, at St. Joseph Church. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and companionship. Theresa dedicated her career to working as a legal secretary for multiple firms, demonstrating her exceptional skills and commitment to her profession.

Outside of work, Theresa had a variety of passions and hobbies that brought her joy. She had a deep love for literature and enjoyed spending her free time engrossed in books. Sewing was another talent she possessed, creating beautiful garments and cherished keepsakes. Theresa had a special fondness for cats and was known for her kind and nurturing nature towards them. Above all, she treasured the moments spent with her husband, especially their shared love for dining out and going to the beach.

Theresa is survived by her beloved son, Andre Deschambault Jr., and his wife Linda; her grandchildren, Michael Deschambault of Wells, Maine, and Scott Deschambault of Sanford, Maine; and two great-grandchildren, Genevieve and Quintin.

Arrangements for Theresa’s services are being handled by Hope Memorial Chapel, located at 480 Elm St. in Biddeford, Maine. A committal will take place at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale, Maine on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Animal Welfare Society, reflecting Theresa’s compassion for animals.

