BIDDEFORD — Rousseau Insurance Agency recently acquired the Audie Agency. For 65 years, the two family agencies operated as friendly neighbors just a few doors down from one another in Biddeford. The two agencies share a similar generational history that make the acquisition a natural fit.

Rousseau Insurance Agency was established in 1959 by Paul and Therese Rousseau out of their home in Biddeford. Paul and Therese retired in 1995, passing the business down to the second generation — sons Marc Rousseau and Jim Rousseau and son-in-law, Ray Lambert. Today, the agency is owned and operated by the third generation — Matthew Rousseau, James Rousseau Jr., and Emily (Rousseau) Pelletier.

The Audie Agency, originally known as Raymond O. Audie Insurance of All Kinds, was established in 1958 by Raymond O Audie Sr. and June G. (Grenier) Audie. Having grown up, worked, and lived in the Biddeford-Saco area all their lives, Raymond and June started their own insurance agency after Raymond worked with his uncle, Joseph S. Audie in the insurance and real estate business. Sons, Raymond O Audie Jr. and Bernard “Ben” Audie joined the agency in the 1980s. Since that time, the Audie Agency grew to become a full-service insurance agency providing personal and business insurance.

After 65 years of professional service to their policyholders, Ray Jr. and Ben Audie have retired and sold the insurance agency to Rousseau Insurance Agency.

Ray and Ben wish to thank all of their clients, business acquaintances, and friendships made along the way.

