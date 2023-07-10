PARIS — Three workers at a summer camp in Oxford have been identified as the victims in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 26.

They were were identified as Diana Paola Berriel Lopez, 22, from Puebla, Mexico, Dafne Isabel Sanchez Cruz, 21, from Mexico City, Mexico, and Julian Ernesto Marin Munzon, 22, from Barranquilla, Colombia, according to Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey.

The summer camp is not being identified at this time, Dailey said.

Lopez was driving a 1996 Toyota Tercel south about 5:20 p.m. with Sanchez in the front seat and Munzon in the back seat. She apparently lost control of the vehicle, which spun, crossed the centerline and was struck on the passenger side by a 2013 Toyota RAV4 driven by Tammy Hinckley, 52, of Bethel, Dailey said. Hinckley was unable to avoid the collision.

Hinckley was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway before being transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she is receiving treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,900 to help cover medical expenses for Hinckley.

Members of the Paris Police Department, working with a crash reconstructionist from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Route 26 is also known as Park Street.

As is standard procedure, toxicology testing on the drivers is underway. Dailey said he is anticipating receiving the results in the coming weeks.

A comprehensive crash reconstruction report will require additional time to complete.

