The Berwick man who police said shot another resident to death in May acted in self-defense and will not be charged with a crime.

After a two-month investigation, the Maine Attorney General’s office determined that Christopher Utt, 25, was defending himself when he shot 41-year-old Edward Badeau on May 13, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Badeau died of his wounds at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. Utt, who was also shot in the exchange of gunfire, was transferred to Portsmouth Medical Center to undergo surgery.

Until Tuesday, police had shared few details about the shootings at Utt’s home on School Street.

Emergency call transcripts obtained by the Press Herald described the chaotic moments immediately after the shootings but did not provide information about who had fired and why; one caller, who described himself as Utt’s roommate, said he woke up after the gunshots and walked out of his room and found Utt bleeding on the floor.

Moss said Tuesday that Badeau arrived at Utt’s home, which doubles as a small cannabis farm, and shot his handgun into the air several times before forcing his way through the front door. As Badeau entered the house, he and Utt fired at one other as Utt stood in the doorway to his bedroom.

It’s still not clear how the two men knew one another.

Investigators had to wait to interview Utt while he was treated for his injuries in the days after the shooting, Moss said. After investigating the incident for several weeks, officials found Utt had acted in self-defense and decided not to bring charges against him.

Utt is still recovering from his injuries, Moss said.

