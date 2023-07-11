The man accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in 2012 has pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Zachary Phach, 33, entered the plea Tuesday morning, his attorney Timothy Zerillo said as the court was preparing to begin jury selection ahead of a trial next week.

Phach was accused of killing Matthew Blanchard and attempting to kill his brothers during a shooting in downtown Portland.

Phach will serve 12 years of a 30-year sentence in prison, Zerillo said.

Cumberland County Superior Justice John O’Neil is scheduled to sentence Phach on Dec. 11. Prosecutors made their offer “at the 11th hour” Monday night, Zerillo said.

“Our point of view is that we got this offer because we were ready to go, ready to try the case and ready to put on a good defense case,” Zerillo said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Maine Attorney General’s Office confirmed the terms of the plea agreement but declined to comment on the case.

Phach was arrested in California in early 2021 and was brought back to the Cumberland County Jail for the murder of Blanchard and the attempted murder of his brothers, all of whom were walking downtown Portland early on the morning of July 11, 2012, when the shooting happened.

Phach was indicted along with Khang Tran, 29, both of whom Portland police said were responsible for shooting at Blanchard and his brothers.

At the time of the shooting, police said the killing appeared to be random. But when they announced the arrests almost a decade later, police said Tran and Phach targeted the men so they could settle a “beef” with Blanchard and his brothers. They allege Phach was the one who fired the gun, a 9 mm.

Prosecutors dropped most of the charges against Tran last fall after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to four years in prison.

This story will be updated.

