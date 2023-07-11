The Portland Police Department says one of the eight people arrested last week, who originally was thought to have been a teenager, was actually an adult.

Charles Kennedy, 18, of Portland, was charged with refusing to submit to arrest.

Portland police arrested eight people near Kennedy Park after officers spent more than an hour dodging fireworks on the evening of July 5. Kennedy was originally one of the unnamed juveniles. In a corrected statement Monday, Portland police said he was actually an adult.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 10:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a group setting off fireworks and hitting passing cars, according to a statement from Interim Police Chief Robert Martin. After members of the group began launching projectiles at officers, they “were forced to deploy pepper balls to prevent from being attacked.”

The three other adults charged were: Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, with obstructing government administration; Nathanael Mawika, 18, of Westbrook, with failure to disperse; and Mohamed Artan, 19, of Portland, with refusal to submit to arrest. Four teenage boys ranging from 14 to 17 years old were also charged with refusing to submit to arrest.

The incident was at least the fourth straight year that police faced attacks from fireworks in Kennedy Park around the Fourth of July.

