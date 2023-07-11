Portland’s motto: Resurgam, “I shall rise again,” has proven itself appropriate time and again over the 237 years since incorporation. While today’s pressing issues aren’t as dire as the devastation caused by wars, fires and embargos, the city is indeed struggling.

So I’m glad to see District 4 City Council member Andrew Zarro put his name in to run for mayor of our city. Portland’s current challenges require a mayor who can maneuver today’s myriad difficulties with the tenacity to work through obstacles – and who can hit the ground running on day one.

I’ve become increasingly more confident in Zarro’s abilities whenever I see him quoted in Press Herald news articles.

• “We have worked diligently with City Staff and one another to ensure the public has a direct connection to each of us, the City Manager and city services — many of us ran on that very platform.”

• “If we try to rush a bill through the council with less than due diligence, we will end up with a less than favorable outcome.”

• “I am a big fan of public engagement at every opportunity. City Hall is the people’s house, and I want to know what our people want and need.”

The city is floundering at present. I believe Zarro has a powerful authenticity that Portland needs right now to right the ship.

Patrick Chandler

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: