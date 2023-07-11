I am sending this letter to address a very current topic: rights for the LGBTQ community. Something I don’t hear or see in the news is our community being portrayed as humans, as people who want equal rights, to be respected and treated fairly like all Americans should be. The song says “land of the free, home of the brave.” It doesn’t say “for a few.”

When did people have the right to pick and choose our rights based on gender or color? People in battle didn’t say, “I’ll do this for the straight white man or woman.” They fought and died for all Americans. I’m 63 and haven’t heard or seen such hate since the 1960s, when people were fighting and marching for their rights. We are going backwards.

Where are the lines drawn between religion and state? A state of emergency has been declared for the LGBTQ people. When was the last time this happened? We are human beings. We want our rights the same as everyone else. We are not predators, like some are saying.

Predators aren’t only in one community. In fact, they are often members of their victim’s family. Please, don’t dehumanize us. Try to learn who we are. I am a 63-year-old transgender male. It is who I have always been. Why can’t we just be kind, respectful and agree that we don’t always agree? Human rights for all.

Devon Taylor

Brunswick

