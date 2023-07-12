I noticed the news story about the U.S. sending cluster bombs to Ukraine (“AP sources: U.S. will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package,” July 6).

Cluster munitions, also called cluster bombs, were banned years ago, though the U.S. is one of the few nations not to sign this ban.

While I was in naval aviation, my squadron dropped large numbers of cluster bombs in Vietnam.

It might seem as if, during war, anything goes. Well, cluster bombs also do not discriminate against who or what they destroy.

We should have rethought our policies more humanely decades ago!

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

