Another fair, another chance to teach people that abusing animals is acceptable. That’s what’s happening at the Waterford World’s Fair this month; three days promoting the false narrative that animals are put on Earth to entertain humans.

The most troublesome of these events are the daily pig scrambles where children, as young as 5 and as old as 10, chase after terrified piglets. Pig scrambles are not cute, they are not entertaining. They are animal abuse.

Pigs can easily get hurt during these events and there is no consideration as to where the pigs will end up when they are captured. These pigs can’t easily be kept as pets because of the size they will become when full grown. (They are bred to be so big that their legs will barely support them, and they will need substantial veterinary care if they live long lives.)

Scientific studies have shown that pigs are smarter than the dogs we consider family members. How would you feel if puppies were treated this way?

Please reach out to the Waterford World’s Fair and demand an end to pig scrambles.

Dylan Palme

Portland

