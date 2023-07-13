Whether in favor of the bill or not, many Maine voters, like myself, are bewildered by the results of the vote on whether to overturn Gov. Mills’ tribal bill veto. My question to the legislators who changed their vote is: Why would you vote for a bill but then later, not vote for that exact same bill?

Without some epiphany forcing 13 legislators to change their minds, it appears they simply thought it might be politically advantageous to show support when it doesn’t matter. (Call this Sen. Susan Collins politics – claim to be an independent thinker until you’re the deciding vote on a bill that your party really wants).

Twelve Republicans and one Democrat voted one way and then changed their vote when it mattered. The Republicans blew a tremendous opportunity for a well-orchestrated override. The leaders of the Maine Republican Party must be irate that they didn’t take full advantage of the situation. Whether it’s blatant lying or poor political maneuvering, it’s dishonest and the type of modern-day politics that turns so many off and polarizes those who really care.

The saddest part is that many Maine voters agree that Maine tribes were given a raw deal with the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act. The tribes have again come out on the losing end of American politics at its worst.

Bradford Norris

Cape Elizabeth

