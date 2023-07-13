What is wrong with our legislators? Don’t they realize that a majority of Mainers want sensible gun control? Although about 48% have guns, many of them are reasonable in wanting strong background checks even for private sales, a waiting period for sales of guns, bans on AR-type weapons and limits on magazines.

Our legislators have recently rejected any controls, including on bump stocks, which make regular rifles into automatics, as well as background checks. These would not inconvenience legitimate gun owners but would certainly prevent some senseless killings. If they were to prevent just one death, would that not be enough to make them into law?

Maybe legislators think the problem will just go away if they ignore it, but recent election results indicate just the opposite.

It will be interesting to see what effect their actions have on the upcoming elections, not only in Maine but also nationally.

Robert Goldberg

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: