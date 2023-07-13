I’m glad you published Susana Hancock’s writing on the need to abandon fossil fuels to stop deadly weather patterns (“Until we get off fossil fuels, stuck weather patterns will worsen,” July 11). But I’m baffled as to why you published her undeniable reporting under the heading “Opinion.” You don’t publish the weather report on the Opinion pages. You don’t publish science reports on the Opinion pages. The connection between fossil fuels and the destruction of this planet is not a matter of opinion.

This treatment encourages people to act as though responding to climate change is some kind of lifestyle choice. I’m not asking the Press Herald to take a stand. Treating fact as fact is not courageous; it is the bare minimum for a respectable news organization.

Michael Trombley

Windham

