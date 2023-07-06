AUGUSTA — Supporters of Maine’s Indigenous communities filled hallways in the State House Thursday morning as the House and Senate prepared to challenge the governor’s veto of a bill to expand the tribes’ access to federal laws and programs.

Demonstrators carried signs urging lawmakers to “Stand with the Wabanaki” and “Set Them Free.” Other signs, some scrawled by hand on cardboard and others commercially printed, called for “2/3+” in reference to the supermajority needed to override Gov. Janet Mills’ veto and “10,000 years,” a reference to the time that Wabanaki have called the area now known as Maine home.

The hallway demonstrators included tribal members as well as supporters who included civil libertarians and social justice advocates. Many said they had been called to Augusta by the Wabanaki Alliance, a coalition of the four federally recognized tribes of Maine that deemed Thursday “the most pivotal day” of the session for Wabanaki sovereignty and self-determination.

At stake is a bill to grant Maine tribes access to all current and future federal legislation benefiting federally recognized tribes across the country, including those that could override the state’s authority, with the exception of gaming laws allowing casinos and laws on serious crimes. Under current law, federal laws apply only if they do not interfere with state jurisdiction.

Mills signed the veto Friday after openly opposing the bill even as it won overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate. Her chief legal counsel testified repeatedly that it would lead to a new era of legal conflicts between federal laws and the state’s jurisdiction over the tribes under a 43-year-old settlement agreement negotiated by the state and the tribes.

“Like many Maine people, I do not want to see the Wabanaki Nations unfairly excluded from benefits that are generally available to federally recognized tribes,” Mills wrote in her six-page veto letter. “I believe the interest we share to do right by the Wabanaki Nations and Maine people must be accomplished through legislation that is clear, thoroughly vetted and well understood by all parties.

“Unfortunately, I do not believe that L.D. 2004 achieves these important standards, and I fear it would result in years, if not decades, of new, painful litigation that would exacerbate our government-to-government relationship and only further divide the state and our people. That said, I strongly believe that the stated goals of L.D. 2004 – to ensure the Wabanaki Nations are fairly benefitting from federal law – can and should be achieved by other simple measures that do not cause confusion and litigation.”

Her administration has argued that tribes already benefit from all but a small number of federal laws and programs, noting that the tribes have received over $423 million in federal funding since 2019.

The bill, L.D. 2004, was sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and introduced late in the session. A public hearing was held within 24 hours of the seven-page bill being printed and made public. It breezed through both chambers one day after coming out of the Judiciary Committee with the support of bipartisan supermajorities in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Talbot Ross said in a written statement Friday that she will work “tirelessly” to override the veto.

“For the Wabanaki people to build their tribal governments, engage in meaningful economic development, access essential federal programs, reduce unemployment and poverty, and improve housing and infrastructure, they must enjoy the same rights, privileges, powers and immunities as every other federally recognized tribe in the United States,” Talbot Ross said.

“It is widely accepted that the current status quo under the Settlement Act is unfair, unjust and inequitable. That is why a bipartisan, supermajority of the Legislature passed this bill and exactly why I will work tirelessly to harness that same group of legislators and override this veto.”

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, called on lawmakers to stand by their original votes and override the veto, saying the state has an obligation to ensure fair and reasonable treatment of the tribes since it has “caused so much pain” in the past. Lawmakers, he said, have a chance to leave a legacy.

“This veto is disappointing but unsurprising,” Jackson said in a written statement Friday. “With all due respect to the chief executive, the time has come and passed for us to rectify our laws and honor the inherent sovereignty of the Wabanaki Nations. At the very least, it’s time for the Wabanaki people to receive the federal benefits they deserve. I’m hopeful the Legislature will stay true to the original vote and proudly stand with the Wabanaki people – our neighbors and friends.”

Supporters and opponents have starkly different arguments about the bill’s impact.

The administration worries that the proposal could have far-reaching consequences for nontribal members and communities, leading to confusion and conflict, because it will override state jurisdiction. And they argue that the bill does not grant the tribes any additional benefits.

Tribal leaders say the bill would simply give them certainty about accessing federal programs and would not adversely affect nontribal communities.

This story will be updated.

