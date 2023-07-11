I am a constituent of Sen. Cameron Reny. I am disappointed in Sen. Reny’s votes and those of 10 other Senate Democrats on three reasonable, common-sense gun safety bills: L.D. 60 (An Act To Require a 72-Hour Waiting Period After the Sale of a Firearm); L.D. 168 (An Act Regarding Criminal Background Checks for the Sale, Transfer or Exchange of Firearms), and L.D. 1340 (An Act to Prohibit the Sale or Possession of Rapid-fire Modification Devices).

In my opinion, none of the proposed statutes would have unreasonably infringed on gun ownership or violated the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

While I do not own a gun, I respect the tradition of gun ownership in the state of Maine. I grew up in a home that had guns.

I also honor the lives of Maine people and am concerned about the deadly effect guns are having in communities throughout our nation, through suicides and homicides. The recent multiple shootings in Bowdoin suggests we are not immune from the negative impact of guns.

We must find a common-sense way of making enhanced gun safety a reality and a priority in Maine. According to a recently released poll, 72% of Maine citizens support the efforts reflected in the legislative documents referred to above. This begs the question: What is the political risk in supporting practical gun safety legislation?

I would enjoy an opportunity to talk with Sen. Reny about gun safety at her convenience – and with anyone else in the community who cares about the issue.

Joel Russ

Walpole

