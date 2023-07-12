The Rev. Patrick Machayi, a member of the Society of African Missions, has been appointed a parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Brunswick.

Originally from Zambezi, Zambia, Machayi was ordained to the priesthood on July 26, 2014. Following his ordination, he served in Tanzania, which borders Zambia, from 2014-2022. He was then appointed to the society’s USA Province, based in Tenafly, New Jersey, and from December 2022 to March 2023, he served as a hospital chaplain at Holy Name Medical Center in the nearby township of Teaneck.

Machayi succeeds the Rev. Patrick Agbodi as a parochial vicar at the parish. In May, Agbodi, also a member of the Society of African Missions, was named administrator of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville.

The Society of African Missions is an international community of missionaries founded in France in 1856. The community includes priests, brothers, laymen and laywomen from five continents. The American Province of the missions was established in 1941.

