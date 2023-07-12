All Saints Parish, including St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, has a long history of helping Tedford Housing, which offers a variety of services for the area’s homeless and others in need. Over the course of the next two weeks, the parish will raise a little Christmas spirit to offer a helping hand once again.

Christmas in July will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, located on 39 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, from July 15-30. A Christmas tree will be set up in the St. Joseph Shrine area with gift tags listing different items. To participate, individuals and families simply pick up a tag and return the item by the end of the month. Masses are held at the church at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, 11 a.m. on Sundays and 8 a.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can also drop off their items or food donations to the parish office at St. Charles Borromeo Church on 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

All proceeds and items will be given to Tedford Housing, which was founded by the Brunswick Area Interfaith Council to provide emergency shelter for the area’s homeless adults in 1987. At the core of all of Tedford Housing’s programs and services is case management, ensuring every client they serve has access to all of the health, human and community services needed to address the challenges that created their housing emergency. Tedford has become a resource center for homeless and at-risk neighbors, much more than a shelter with emergency beds.

For more information about Christmas in July, call the parish at (207) 725-2624.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: