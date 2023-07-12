The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra has announced that its new executive director is Mike Levine of Hollis.

Levine has a background in arts management, working with music organizations and theater companies dating back to the New Repertory Theater in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1987. He has been involved with the Portland Stage Company as its general manager, was executive director of the LARK Society for Chamber Music, was co-project manager for the St. Lawrence Arts Parish Hall Theater Renovations and was founding producing director of Acord Productions in Portland.

In addition to his interest in the arts, Levine has been a high school English teacher for many years, most recently at Windham High School. He brings with him a wealth of fundraising and outreach experience.

MSO’s Board President Tim Kenlan said, “We look forward to seeing him work with the board and the orchestra to build upon the work that Carol Preston has done in the role for half a decade, and the work that she built upon that was done by John Teller before her.”

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Franco Center in Lewiston.

