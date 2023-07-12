A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a violent York home invasion more than three years ago.

Derek Daprato, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, appeared before a federal judge in Portland, six months after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and one count of interference with commerce by violence, aiding and abetting. Daprato will also serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay more than $180,000 in restitution.

He was one of four men who attacked and shot a man as he returned to his home in York in August 2019. The victim survived but needed emergency surgery to remove the bullet.

Prosecutors said the attack led to tremendous medical costs and lost wages.

The group was arrested in July 2021 following a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. Daprato was the last of the men to be sentenced.

Luis Carpio was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Jason Candelario, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to more than 14 years, and Andrew Soboleski was sentenced to eight years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had argued Daprato organized the robbery and helped acquire the guns.

Though Daprato eventually pleaded guilty, his attorney, Thomas Hallett, disputed that his client was an organizer – Daprato asked another defendant to abandon the plan – and said at least one witness had been known to deliver false statements. Daprato said he left the scene before there was any shooting.

Hallett had asked the judge for a sentence of 9 years and 2 months, arguing Daprato’s history behind bars that extended to when he was a minor affected his development and mental health. Daprato spent much of his time in prison in solitary confinement, Hallett wrote, often “just ‘freaking out in the room alone’ and banging his head on the door.”

According to prosecutors, he has an “extensive adult criminal history dating back to 2005,” including drugs, firearms and violence charges.

