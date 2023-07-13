KENNEBUNKPORT – The Keith McClelland Community Music Foundation will present The Funky Divas of Gospel in concert at Church on the Cape at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

According to news release, The Funky Divas of Gospel are “well-known on the seacoast of New Hampshire (and) have been sharing their vocals for over 30 years. Performing bluegrass, soul and gospel tunes, their performances are suitable for all ages.

“The six-piece group features long-time area musicians: guitarist and singer Dan Poland, bassist Tom Kesel and multi-instrumentalist Peter Leavenworth on pedal steel, dobro and banjo, along with vocalists Vicky Poland, Diane Sanborn Arabian and Carolyn Hutton. The Divas’ sound is based on harmony. It is toe-tapping, it is hand-clapping. It can, and does, move audiences to their feet and onto the floor to dance. The group regularly performs in concert halls, and at music festivals, benefits and conferences.”

Recently after attending a Funky Divas of Gospel concert, a reporter wrote, “All bluegrass, soul and gospel fans be forewarned: if you miss this funky group, to paraphrase a line in one of their songs, it ain’t nobody’s fault but yours.”

For more information about The Funky Divas, visit www.funkydivasofgospel.org or find them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/thefunkydivas.

Church on the Cape is located at 3 Langsford Road in Cape Porpoise. The concert will take place indoors and the building has an accessible entrance.

The Keith McClelland Community Music Foundation is dedicated to encouraging, sponsoring and supporting the performance and appreciation of music in the Kennebunks. It is named in memory of Keith McClelland, beloved music educator in the local schools, director of the Senior Moments Chorus and a Sweet Adelines Chorus, and organist at South Congregational Church and Church on the Cape.

There are no tickets or entrance fees. Free-will donations will be gratefully accepted. To contact the foundation or for more information, email: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: