Neal Campbell Griswold, 75, of Kennebunk passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Delray, Florida, after suffering a stroke.

Born in Boston, Nov. 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Henry and Barbara Griswold. Neal graduated from Wellesley High School, studied at the University of Madrid, went on to attend the University of New Hampshire, and the club management program at Cornell. He enjoyed a long career as a club manager at the Suburban Club of Baltimore, general manager of the Quechee Club in Vermont, club manager at Nissequogue Golf Club in Saint James, Long Island, New York, and the Abenaqui Country Club in Rye Beach, New Hampshire, before retiring.

Neal was a member of the Edgcomb Tennis Club, Webhannet Golf Club, and the Club Management Association of

America. Those who had the privilege to know Neal personally were touched by his sense of humor, kindness, and special ability to connect with others. Neal was an avid tennis player and also enjoyed playing squash and golf. He also loved music and played the guitar from a young age. Neal influenced so many people in such positive ways and will truly be missed by all.

In addition to his partner, Deborah Daeris, he leaves behind his daughter, Emily Alquiza, her husband Christian, their two children, Maxwell and Marina, of Cypress, California, his son, Andrew Griswold, his girlfriend, McKayla McQuate, of Bedford, New Hampshire, his brother, Scott and wife Janet Griswold, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and his sister, Leigh Griswold Boudreau, her husband, William, and their children, Scott, Ian, and Barbara Ellen of Simsbury, Connecticut and Kennebunk Beach.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: