The Red Sox announced their 2024 schedule on Thursday afternoon and will open the new season with a 10-game trip.

Boston’s home opener will take place April 9 against the Baltimore Orioles, but it won’t see another American League East opponent until May 13 when it hosts the Tampa Bay Rays for three games.

Aside from March 28 (season opener at Seattle) and the home opener, the Red Sox also have a slew of games to highlight in 2024.

Xander Bogaerts will return to Fenway Park for the first time since signing with the Padres ahead of the 2023 season from June 28-30. The Red Sox took 2 of 3 from San Diego when they visited Petco Park earlier this season, but the former Boston shortstop has yet to return to the place he called home for his first 10 MLB seasons.

For the first time since the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox will head to Dodger Stadium.

After four games in Seattle and three in Oakland, the Red Sox conclude their season-opening trip against the Angels (April 5-7) before heading back to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers on July 19-21. It will be the first series for both teams coming out of the All-Star break. The All-Star Game will take place July 16 at Globe Life Field.

Due to MLB’s new scheduling format, the Red Sox don’t see their AL East opponents as frequently as in years past. The first time they’ll play their rival Yankees is June 14 at home before Boston visits Yankee Stadium from July 5-7.

• The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on MLB’s traditional Opening Day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.

• MLB released its 2024 schedule seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.

• The Athletics could be playing their last opener in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.

• This season marked the first time since 1968 that every team played on Opening Day. Next year’s regular start on March 28 matches 2019 as the earliest Opening Day, not including international games.

• The Dodgers and Padres will take their NL West rivalry to an international stage when they open the 2024 regular season with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21.

The first Major League Baseball games ever staged in South Korea will take place more than a week before the start of the regular season for the other 28 teams, giving the Dodgers and Padres time to return to the U.S. and reacclimate for the rest of their seasons.

This will mark the ninth international opener outside of the U.S. and Canada for MLB and the first since the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners opened the 2019 season with a series in Tokyo.

• Games outside the U.S. and Canada include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City, and the Mets and Phillies on June 8 and 9 in London.

• The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.

• The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

• In the season’s only scheduled doubleheaders, Oakland hosts Texas on May 8 and the Giants are home against the Rockies on July 27.

DODGERS-BREWERS: The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain.

Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers.

The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span.

Miller was chosen by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft.

