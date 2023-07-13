Maryssa Cavallaro, a Bath resident and recent graduate of Morse High School, has been awarded a $1,000 2023 Career & Technical Education Scholarship from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

The scholarship is presented to students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Cavallaro attended Bath Regional Career & Technical Center and plans to study social work at the University of Maine.

Other scholarship recipients are: Lindsey Cook of Canaan, New Hampshire; Hannah Edwards of Washington, New Hampshire; Rachel Endre of Lamoine, Maine; Colin Gagner of Fairlee, Vermont; Annabelle Hackett of Ellsworth, Maine; Ashlynn Hamel of Wilder, Vermont; Sienna Ingalls of East Machias, Maine; and Alaska Marzilli of Orono, Maine.

This year’s scholarship recipients will be eligible to apply for an additional $1,000 next year to be used toward a second year of college or technical school.

