The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has awarded Phase 40 funds to Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties totaling $38,658. Each county received $12,886. Local emergency food and shelter programs may request funding by submitting applications by 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Qualifying agencies who provide food, meals, shelter, rent, heating or utility assistance are urged to apply. Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they have a volunteer board.

A local board made up of community and local agency representatives in each county will review and approve the applications. The local boards in all three counties are convened by the United Way of Mid Coast Maine. Applications are available on at uwmcm.org/efsp or by contacting Doreen Fournier at doree[email protected] or (207) 295-6398.

Applications are also open for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R funds to Knox County totaling $34,802.

Funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Emergency Food and Shelter Program supplements and expands ongoing work of local nonprofit and governmental social service organizations to provide shelter, food and supportive services to individuals and families who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing hunger and/or homelessness. The EFSP National Board distributes grant funds and is comprised of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

