Portland’s interim director of public works has been hired to take the full title if the City Council confirms his nomination at its Monday night meeting.

City Manager Danielle West announced Thursday that she chose Mike Murray as director of public works, a department with 173 employees and an annual operating budget of about $56 million. Murray’s annual salary will be $137,509.

Murray has been a city employee for two decades in a variety of roles. He was appointed deputy director of public works in 2021 and became interim director shortly thereafter.

Murray will serve in a key position for Maine’s largest city, overseeing daily operations including trash and recycling collection, ice and snow removal, maintaining the city’s sewer system, overseeing engineering and construction projects, maintaining street lights and sidewalks, procuring and maintaining the city’s vehicle fleet, and managing Portland’s traffic lights and street signs.

“Mike is a long-time dedicated public servant, someone I have worked with in a variety of roles, and I’m thankful for how well he has served this city,” West said in a statement. “His staff, project management, and constituent relations skills are exemplary, and will continue to be an asset to the city in the coming years.”

