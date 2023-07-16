ANDREW HEFFERNAN, Senior – Baseball

• Maine Gatorade Player of the Year

* SMAA Most Valuable Player

• SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

* Captain

Heffernan was a model of strike-throwing consistency who simply dazzled on the biggest of stages and led South Portland to the pinnacle in the final act of his high school career.

Heffernan, who was also part of back-to-back state championship teams in basketball, missed out on his freshman season due to COVID, but made an immediate splash as a sophomore, allowing just four earned runs in 30.1 innings, walking only five hitters while striking out 34 and playing a key role on offense as well (batting .385 with 15 runs batted in) as the Red Riots won their first Class A state title since 1952.

As a junior, Heffernan went 6-2 with an 0.65 earned run average, allowed just 32 hits and five earned runs in 53.2 innings, walking only five while fanning 58. At the plate, Heffernan, who played third base when he wasn’t on the mound, hit .328, scored 15 runs, drove in 13 and stole eight bases.

This spring, South Portland was one of the preseason favorites and didn’t disappoint, as Heffernan went 7-2 with a minuscule 0.39 ERA. He also had a save. In 71 innings (a whopping amount in a short season), he allowed just 36 hits and four earned runs. Most impressively, Heffernan walked just four batters while striking out 96. At the plate, he came big as well, batting .415 with 21 runs scored, 16 RBI, eight doubles, two triples and 11 stolen bases. To say he did it all wouldn’t completely do him justice.

For his career, Heffernan went 14-7 with two saves, had an ERA of 0.59 and in 155 innings pitched, he allowed just 86 hits, 13 earned runs and 14 walks, while fanning 186. At the plate, Heffernan hit .376 over his three seasons, with 41 runs scored, 44 RBI, 67 hits and 20 steals in 21 attempts.

Heffernan will pitch next year at Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts.

Coach Mike Owens’ comment: “Andrew saved his best for last. He threw hard all year and his breaking stuff was excellent. He’s just so consistent. He throws strikes. He forces you to have good at-bats. He didn’t settle on what he did last year. He’s developed another pitch and added velocity. He has a little bit of everything. He’s tough to go against because you have to be ready in the box at all times. It’s hard to get him out of a rhythm. It was tough to beat us when we play defense and he doesn’t walk anybody.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Andrew Heffernan (baseball)

* 2021 Bradley McMains (baseball)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Hunter Owen (baseball)

• 2018 Riley Hasson (baseball) and Cooper Mehlhorn (lacrosse)

• 2017 Steven Smith (track)

• 2016 Sam Troiano (baseball)

• 2015 Henry Curran (baseball)

• 2014 Duncan Preston (lacrosse)

• 2013 Duncan Preston (lacrosse)

• 2012 Brendan Horton (baseball)

• 2011 Adrian Reid (track)

• 2010 Adam Burpee (lacrosse)

• 2009 Ben Linscott (lacrosse)

• 2008 Will Furbush (baseball)

• 2007 Eugene Arsenault (lacrosse)

• 2006 Thomas McCoubrey (track)

• 2005 Justin Collett (baseball)

• 2004 Scott Guillerault (baseball)

• 2003 Anthony Dambrie (track)

• 2002 Greg Norton (baseball)

ELLA NICKERSON, Junior – Softball

• SMAA all-star, first-team

Nickerson had another tremendous season at the plate and in the field and she helped the newly formed South Portland/Westbrook co-op team to a strong season and as a result, is the repeat winner of this award.

Nickerson has also played field hockey and volleyball, but softball is her specialty and she’s made quite an impact the past two seasons. As a sophomore, Nickerson hit .410 and slugged .738, delivering 25 hits in 61 at-bats, including three doubles, seven triples and a home run. She drove in 18 runs and only struck out six times.

That was just an appetizer for what she’d deliver this spring.

Nickerson hit .579 with 33 hits (more than two per game), which included four doubles, two triples and a pair of home runs. She drove in 18 runs, scored 29 times and fielded flawlessly in leftfield.

South Portland/Westbrook won 12 regular season games and took Gorham to the brink in the Class A South quarterfinals, erasing an early 6-0 deficit before going down to an 8-7 defeat, despite a Nickerson double and home run.

Based on what she’s done so far, you can only imagine how prolific Nickerson’s senior season will be. The sky is truly the limit.

Coach Drew DiMauro’s comment: “Ella is a critical component to our team. She brings energy, athleticism and love for the game. Ella is the type of player that can play just about anywhere with her versatility. Whether it’s centerfield, shortstop, second base or even warming up a pitcher and acting as a catcher, Ella is happy to give her all do her best for her teammates. Offensively, few can put together the season she had this spring and it is a credit to her hard work during the offseason and her ability to find the passion for the game she loves. Ella will likely be a team leader next year and I can’t think of a better role model for younger players in our program and community. Ella embodies the effort and desire that we seek in all of our players and she makes her style contagious because she has fun while doing it.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Ella Nickerson (softball)

* 2021 Geneva Holmes (track)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Jena Leckie (lacrosse)

• 2018 Grace Rende (softball)

• 2017 Juliana Selser (track)

• 2016 Mary Cronin (lacrosse)

• 2015 Laurine German (softball)

• 2014 Shannon Conley (track)

• 2013 Danica Gleason (softball)

• 2012 Erin Bogdanovich (softball)

• 2011 Alexis Bogdanovich (softball)

• 2010 Katlin Norton (softball)

• 2009 Danielle DiBiase (softball)

• 2008 Julie DiMatteo (softball)

• 2007 Christina Aceto (softball)

• 2006 Kristin Kill (softball)

• 2005 Krystal Shannon (softball)

• 2004 Lindsay Coit (lacrosse)

• 2003 Nichole Cousins (softball)

• 2002 Morgan O’Donnell (softball)

