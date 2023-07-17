ANDREW BURKE, Junior – Lacrosse

• SMAA all-star, first team

* Captain

Burke was a huge reason why Deering’s boys’ lacrosse team enjoyed a resurgent campaign and made it to the playoffs and best of all for the Rams, he’s got one more season ahead of him.

Burke, a middie, made the varsity team as a freshman, then was named to the conference all-star team after scoring 35 goals as a sophomore.

He enjoyed a superb season this spring.

Burke, who also plays basketball, scored 38 goals, assisted on 31 goals and scooped up 74 ground balls, helping Deering improve from one win to six and make it to the postseason, while creating a buzz around the program which will pay dividends in future seasons.

Burke has already established himself as a star. If he continues to elevates his game as a senior, the Rams might really be a factor next spring and that would cement his legacy.

Coach Geoff Arris’ comment: “Andrew puts in work. On and off the field. Andrew is a player that we look for to push the team. Whether we are down or up in a game, Andrew does a great job controlling the tempo of our team. He calms things down when needed and looks to move the ball quickly when we need to as well. The game-changer for him this year is that he had more of a supporting cast, so when he gets locked off during a game, he might not get as many goals, but now he is getting four to six assists in a game which is absolutely perfect for our continued success. He is a role player and a true two-way midfielder that rarely leaves the game. We are fortunate to have him.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Daniel Landry (tennis)

* 2021 Conner Coleman (baseball)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Tre Fletcher (baseball)

• 2018 Nick James (lacrosse)

• 2017 Nate Richards (lacrosse)

• 2016 Max Hornblower (lacrosse)

• 2015 Kevin Goldberg (baseball)

• 2014 Tyler Butler (tennis)

• 2013 Jared Bell (track)

• 2012 Karl Rickett (lacrosse)

• 2011 Carleton Allen (lacrosse)

• 2010 Sam Balzano (baseball)

• 2009 Regan Flaherty (baseball)

• 2008 Taylor Candage (baseball)

• 2007 Matt Watson (baseball)

• 2006 Adam Rothbart (lacrosse)

• 2005 Neall Oliver (tennis)

• 2004 Ryan Reid (baseball)

LARA GIN, Junior – Track

• SMAA all-star, first-team, 400

• Captain

Gin capped a memorable school year by scoring more than half of her team’s points at the Class A state meet and her star will likely continue to rise in her final season in a Rams uniform.

Gin, who was named Deering Fall Athlete of the Year for her volleyball prowess, finished fourth in the 400 in outdoor track as a sophomore and made an even bigger impact this season.

Gin moved up to third in the 400 and placed eighth in the triple jump. Gin went on to place 16th in the 400 at New Englands.

Gin has established herself as a leader and top athlete. She hopes to move up the standings even further as a senior and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against her.

Coach Maria Curit’s comment: “Lara is driven, determined and fierce. She is someone for the rest of the team to look up to and creates a good culture for our team. I do not have to worry if Lara is doing the small things like cooling down and stretching because she knows how important they are and wants to do everything she can to be successful.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Saya Breiting-Brown (track)

* 2021 Riley Forrest (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Kiaya Gatchell (lacrosse)

• 2018 Annah Rossvall (track)

• 2017 Sydney Giroux (softball)

• 2016 Micary Verville (lacrosse)

• 2015 Maddie Abbott (tennis)

• 2014 Alexis Elowitch (track)

• 2013 Rashad Zagon (track)

• 2012 Veronica Mitchell (lacrosse/track)

• 2011 Jen Lynch (softball)

• 2010 Julie Pallozzi (lacrosse)

• 2009 Melissa Bell (softball)

• 2008 Lesley Warn (softball)

• 2007 Chelsea Johnson (lacrosse)

• 2006 Kate Bustin (softball)

• 2005 Lesley Warn (softball)

• 2004 Gina Axelson (softball)

