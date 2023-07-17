KENNEBUNKPORT – The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced an upcoming event that celebrates the legacy of the women’s suffrage movement. On Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m., the society will host an evening of historical music titled Songs of Women’s Suffrage at the Town House School.

According to the historical society, vocalist Katherine Rhoda “will take center stage, showcasing a collection of poignant songs that emerged during this pivotal era in American history. The women’s suffrage movement served as a catalyst for a surge of artistic expression, resulting in the creation of numerous compositions and the transformation of familiar melodies with new lyrics. Songs of Women’s Suffrage provides a unique opportunity to journey back in time through the power of music, rekindling the spirit of those who fought tirelessly for women’s rights.

“Rhoda, known for her captivating performances, has meticulously curated a selection of these historical songs. With her soulful and evocative voice, Rhoda brings to life the stories and struggles of the suffragist, giving voice to their unyielding determination and unwavering resolve.”

For more information about the program or insight into the impact of the women’s suffrage movement, visit https://katherinerhoda.com/offerings/songs-of-womenssuffrage/.

The Kennebunkport Historical Society encourages attendees of all ages and backgrounds, whether a history enthusiast, music lover, or simply curious about the impact of the women’s suffrage movement, to the program.

Songs of Women’s Suffrage

• Featuring: Katherine Rhoda

• Date: Wednesday, July 26

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Venue: Town House School, Kennebunkport, 135 North St.

• Tickets: $15 members; $18 non-members

Admission to the event is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase through Kennebunkport Historical Society’s website, as well as at the door on the day of the event.

Kennebunkport Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the heritage of Kennebunkport and its surrounding communities. Through programs, exhibits, and

educational initiatives, the society aims to foster an appreciation for local history and its influence on the present.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: