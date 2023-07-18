As the legislative session nears its end, it’s time to reflect on the accomplishments and progress that have been made in the halls of Augusta. While there are still a few odds and ends to address before officially adjourning, there is much to celebrate and discuss. From the passage of crucial bills to the approval of a strong, bipartisan budget, it’s clear that our state lawmakers have been working hard to address the needs of Mainers.

I am eager to share that my bill LD 1151, “An Act Concerning the Authority for Pharmacists to Administer Vaccines,” was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills. The bill aims to enhance Mainers’ access to immunizations. By removing restrictions on the age limit for flu and COVID-19 vaccines administered by pharmacists, LD 1151 will ensure that children aged 3 and above can receive these crucial vaccinations.

The bill also eliminates the prescription requirement for Mainers with primary care providers, allowing them to access FDA-approved and CDC-recommended vaccines without unnecessary barriers. The inclusion of a reporting requirement for pharmacists further ensures transparency and accountability in the administration of vaccines. This impactful legislation will come into effect on Aug. 1, improving health care accessibility and protecting the health of our communities.

In addition to my bill, I am excited to share news of the recently passed bipartisan budget. The budget reflects our state’s values and prioritizes the well-being of its people. The budget delivers on various fronts, starting with heating and housing.

It establishes the Housing First Program, which will offer permanent housing to those who have experienced chronic homelessness, at facilities that also offer services to help them gain stable footing. Those services will include access to a social worker, mental health care, job counseling and more. Additionally, the budget allocates funding to support short-term emergency housing, ensuring that those in urgent need receive the necessary assistance.

Recognizing the challenges faced by families, the budget invests in programs that aim to prevent student homelessness and expand affordable rental and ownership options. It also looks out for families by providing financial support to child care workers and enhancing the child care affordability program. The budget addresses the needs of working families and creates a supportive environment for early childhood development.

Maine is also poised to become the 13th state in the nation to establish a Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, a significant achievement that will greatly benefit working families across the state. With the budget’s allocation of startup funding, Maine is taking a bold step forward with this program. Starting from May 1, 2026, Maine workers will have access to crucial benefits that allow them to take time off work to care for a newborn, deal with a personal or family illness, or address other pressing family needs. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to supporting our workforce and promoting a healthy work-life balance for all Mainers.

Education and workforce development receive considerable attention in the budget as well.

Initiatives such as the Maine Health Care Provider Loan Repayment Program and expanded eligibility for free community college emphasize the importance of investing in our workforce and preparing them for the jobs of the future.

The budget also prioritizes Maine’s environment, allocating funds for PFAS mitigation, energy planning and research, and grants to municipalities for climate planning and actions. With a focus on sustainability and resilience, our state is taking steps to protect our natural resources for future generations.

As we approach the end of the legislative session, we can look back with pride at the progress that has been made. From the passage of significant bills to the approval of a comprehensive budget, our elected representatives have worked diligently to address the needs of Mainers. The achievements of this session serve as a reminder that when we come together, regardless of party affiliations, we can accomplish great things for the betterment of our state and its people.

