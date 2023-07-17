A proposal to raise the wages for employees of two police department unions drew heated debate from Portland city councilors Monday night, with some saying they couldn’t support a 14.5% increase.

The proposal was debated as part of broader budget discussions in which the City Council approved a $261.8 million general fund budget. It ultimately passed 6-3 with councilors Regina Phillips, Victoria Pelletier and April Fournier opposed to both of two items the council voted on for the wage increases.

Phillips said she was struggling to support the increases. “I am not against the police department whatsoever and I do not want to defund the police,” Phillips said. But she said she would rather see two years of subsequent 7% raises.

“The reason I wanted 7% this year and 7% next year is because I’m still really uncomfortable about what happened April 1,” Phillips said, referring to a neo-Nazi march through downtown.

“We have had an executive session. We’ve gone through it all. I’ve seen the recommendations … For me, I cannot forget about what happened April 1. I also struggle with the idea that because of this we can just give a 14.5 percent raise. I know it’s supposed to go to recruitment, but it’s still a raise.”

She said she wanted to see a plan for how engagement with the public and communities of color might look different.

Councilor Mark Dion, a former Cumberland County sheriff, countered Phillips’ arguments, saying the raise is needed to boost recruitment and retention in a department hard hit by staffing shortages.

“The wage increase was discussed and proposed as an answer to the economic reality (that) we have 27 or 28 vacancies in the police department,” he said. “We’re not recruiting, and when we lose talent, it’s not the first year officer that goes, it’s the officer with eight or nine years of experience, and that’s a real deficit.”

The proposal brings wages from a current range of $25.33 to $32.54 per hour for officers, depending on years of experience, to a range of $29 to $37.26 per hour. Amended wage scales were also approved for detectives, court officers, superior officers and other jobs.

Mayor Kate Snyder said she looked at the wage increases from the standpoint of an employer facing challenges with staffing. “We know because we’ve done some hiring that people are not running to work in municipal government,” Snyder said. “We’re not getting a deluge of applications. It’s tough.”

The wage increases were not the only time Monday that the police department prompted debate by the council. The council also heard an update from City Manager Danielle West about the response to the April 1 rally that prompted some councilors to call on the city to do more to handle those events and communicate to the public.

“I don’t see this as a first amendment situation,” said Phillips. “I appreciate the recommendations, I just need more. We need some kind of a plan that says what we are specifically going to do to address bias in the police department.”

Councilor Victoria Pelletier agreed. “I wonder what our plan is as councilors and what our role is as people are looking at us to be in the know, to keep them safe and come up with alternative ideas and solutions so everyone can feel they can walk around freely in Portland and not be terrorized,” she said. “I think we have a lot more to do as a council.”

In other news Monday, the council voted unanimously to confirm Mike Murray, who has served as interim director of the Department of Public Works since 2021, to the permanent position. “He’s done an excellent job the last couple of years, and in some pretty trying times,” City Manager Danielle West said. “He’s also been able to also think very economically and creatively to come up with solutions to issues.”

