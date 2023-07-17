Wildfire smoke from western Canada is expected to flow into Maine on Tuesday, resulting in a drop in air quality.

Air quality levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups but are not likely to reach the point that the state would issue recommendations for most people to stay indoors.

Maine largely avoided Canadian wildfire smoke in late June that caused unhealthy air to cover much of the United States, including much of the East Coast and Midwest, affecting more than 120 million people. Currently, nearly 900 wildfires are burning in much of Canada, including Quebec, although the smoke coming into Maine will be from western Canadian provinces Alberta and British Columbia.

“Maine will not be spared this time,” said Martha Webster, air quality meteorologist with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. “For most of June, the weather patterns resulted in smoke being blown away from Maine, but now the winds are pushing the smoke into Maine.”

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to bring Maine’s air quality to levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow. My Administration has launched this online resource to help keep you, your family, and your pets safe and healthy: https://t.co/NWpZk5uqvN — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) July 17, 2023

Webster said on Tuesday much of western and northern Maine – as well as Cumberland and York counties – will be in the “orange” category, with air quality levels considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Midcoast and Down East Maine, including Bangor, are expected to have good air quality on Tuesday, as well as people living in high-elevation areas.

For those in “orange” regions of Maine, the DEP advises that “people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, teenagers and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It is okay to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less intense activities.”

People should “watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Asthmatics should follow their action plans and keep quick relief meds handy. Those with heart disease should watch for palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue.”

Webster said there is not yet an official smoke forecast for Wednesday, because smoke levels are so difficult to predict, as the smoke is easily pushed around depending on wind patterns. But Webster said she expects that for Wednesday, the smoke will linger, but the air quality will overall be better on Wednesday than Tuesday.

Much of the Midwest and Great Plains states have already reported unhealthy air quality from the Canadian wildfires in recent days, and the smoke is now starting to enter New England, according to news reports.

Wildfires are also raging in Quebec, according to the Maine DEP, but “winds should keep smoke from these fires away from the northeast for the foreseeable future.”

The air quality forecast can change quickly, so for the latest updates, go to www.maine.gov/dep/air/aqforecast

