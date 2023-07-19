When people think of Girl Scouts, they might think about the delicious cookies they can’t talk themselves out of buying, but one local scout tackled a project to enrich everyone’s best friend.

Brunswick Girl Scout Caroline Martin, 13, spent the past 10 months working on a project to help improve the lives of dogs at a local shelter.

Martin and her father on Wednesday dropped off two platforms and a balance beam they built for the dogs at the Midcoast Humane Society. Martin said Lowe’s in Brunswick donated the materials, and extra costs were covered by a $100 scholarship from the Girl Scouts of Maine.

Martin’s project earned her the Silver Award — the highest individual honor a Girl Scout Cadette can receive for showing leadership, determination, organization and a sense of community.

“I do love dogs,” she said. “I wanted to help pets that don’t have a home.”

The play equipment will help train 54 dogs at the shelter before the pups are sent to their forever homes, said shelter behavior department head Ben Bricker.

“I am so excited for the pups. These structures will be enormously helpful with building social skills and learning to play more effectively,” he said.

