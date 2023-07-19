Maine State Music Theatre will present a s ensory-friendly performance for the Theatre for Young Audiences productions of “ The Three Little Pigs” on at 6 p.m. July 24 in the Pickard Theater.

The move to the main stage represents a change of venue for this program which, for the past seven years, had been held in MSMT’s Large Rehearsal Studio at 22 Elm St., and had gradually outgrown the capacity of that space. The wheelchair-accessible Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus offers a nurturing, welcoming environment suitable for children and families with special needs, as well as increased seating capacity.

The sensory-friendly performance of “ Rapunzel” in June drew over 130 attendees – more than a 130% increase in audience numbers over previous years – with audience members from across the state, with counties as far away as Oxford, Penobscot and Aroostook, according to MSMT.

Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark said MSMT is thrilled by the growth of this sensory friendly series.

“Maine State Music Theatre has always been committed to providing opportunities for young audiences to access live theatre,” Clark said. “Furthermore, this program makes musical theatre accessible for children who might not otherwise be able to experience the magic. It’s our way of building a theatre that is more inclusive and welcoming of everyone.”

These sensory-friendly performances are specially created for families with children with autism or other cognitive or physical disabilities. The hour-long presentations are designed to be interactive and to engage the children in the imaginative creative process. Lighting and sound levels are adjusted to accommodate sensory sensitivities, and there is the ability to stop and start the performance or for the audience to enter and leave at will.

Clark hosts the event and chats with the children, who are also invited to meet the actors and take photos afterward. Other amenities include a quiet room, study guide and activity booklet and fidget toys.

“The Three Little Pigs” will perform three performances open to the general public at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, July 24. The show is written and composed by Stiles & Drewe, the multi-award-winning team behind the Broadway production of “Mary Poppins,” and the Olivier Award-winning “Honk!”

Heralded as “a pig hit” by Daily Mail and “witty, clever and incredibly catchy” by Broadway World, “The Three Little Pigs” is directed and choreographed by Ray Dumont, with music direction by Erik Wakar. The cast includes local actors Matthew Balfour, Emily Bartley, Joshua Bellamy, Dylan Cao, Mikayla Jane, and Jack Larecque.

The Sensory Friendly performance is offered free of charge, though reservations are required. Tickets for “The Three Little Pigs” and all MSMT productions, can be purchased only by calling the box office at (207) 725.8769 or by visiting msmt.org.

