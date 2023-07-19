Gov. Janet Mills vetoed legislation Wednesday that would have improved wages and working conditions of farmworkers in Maine, saying that she responded to concerns about the true impact of the bill from the agricultural community.

Approved by the Maine House of Representatives and Senate July 6, L.D. 398 would have legally defined farmworkers as “employees,” making them eligible for the state minimum wage of $13.80 per hour. The bill also would have also protected them from having to work more than 80 hours of mandatory overtime in any consecutive two-week period.

Mills had 10 days to sign or veto the bill after she received it, or it would have become law automatically at midnight Wednesday.

The governor said she vetoed the bill “reluctantly” because she strongly supports a minimum wage for farm workers. But she said, she is concerned about “a series of questions from members of the agricultural community about the true scope of the language,” according to her veto letter.

Mills said she would have preferred to have the Legislature recall the bill from her desk “to clarify for all affected parties, what the bill does and does not do and what aspects of farm employment it may or may not change.” But the Legislature isn’t in session this week.

In returning the bill to the Legislature, Mills pledged to issue an executive order to formally reestablish a stakeholder group “to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis” of the bill, with the goal of arriving at “a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers.”

Out of this process, Mills pledged to present a governor’s bill during the second regular session of the Legislature.

Under current Maine labor laws, farmworkers aren’t considered employees, so they don’t benefit from minimum wage and overtime protections afforded to most workers, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said when she presented the bill in April.

With few exceptions, she said, farmworkers in Maine are only legally entitled to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which hasn’t changed since 2009.

“While farmworkers in Maine generally make more than that amount, they are not legally protected by Maine’s minimum wage provisions,” Talbot Ross said at the time. “Are Maine’s farmworkers worthy of similar legal protections? In my mind, the answer is clearly yes.”

