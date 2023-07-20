Bowdoinham’s annual Open Farm and Studio Day kicks off Sunday, aiming to get residents excited about local agriculture and artists.

This year, 23 businesses will open their farm fences and front doors to the community for guided tours, artisan tutorials, live music and food. Participants can grab a “passport” to collect signatures at each designated location. Those with the most signatures will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a gift basket of local goodies.

Second-generation farmers Jake Galle and Abby Sadauckas, of Apple Creek Farm, said they are excited to share their organic methods, grassy pastures and wooded trails with guests.

“This is the one time of year where visitors can see working farms in action and get to meet and speak with farmers that grow their food,” said Sadauckas. “We enjoy the opportunity to show visitors around and talk about how much we love caring for our animals.”

To add exercise to the day of fun, Maine Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and Merrymeeting Trailblazers are hosting a 12-mile and 25-mile bike tour to visit all 23 locations. Bikers can meet at Mailly Waterfront Park at 10 a.m.

“Riders will get to enjoy the shores of Merrymeeting Bay and learn about the farms that use its very productive soils,” said bike guide Victor Langelo. “KELT, Maine Farmland Trust and state agencies have conserved a lot of land here because of its importance to farming and the ecology of the bay.”

Langelo said there is no need to be a “serious cyclist” to enjoy the tour because they will make frequent stops and the 12-mile trek will be on flat terrain. The 25-mile bike tour will have hills.

In addition to visiting farmers and their crops, guests can pop into art galleries to meet local craftsmen.

The Cathance River Gallery will host live demonstrations with woodcarver Mark Donovan and painter Jane Page-Conway. While Donovan uses a chainsaw to sculpt realistic animal sculptures, Page-Conway melts pigmented wax to bring her creations to life on the canvas.

“It’s really worth seeing,” said William Stanton, Cathance River Gallery owner.

After a thorough tour of the town, visitors can kick back at Mailly Waterfront Park for live music from 3 to 6 p.m. and stop by the Bowdoinham Food Pantry for its second annual Block Party and grab some barbecue at 4 p.m. Entrance to the barbecue is by donation and 100% of the proceeds will go back to the Bowdoinham Food Pantry.

“Record numbers of people are utilizing our services, and food is extremely expensive to source,” said Jennifer Stonebraker, food pantry director. “Not only is this event our largest fundraising event of the year, but it brings clients, volunteers, and community members together.”

After piling their plates with locally sourced chicken and all the fixings, guests can bid on silent auction items including a classic New Orleans dinner for six, a two-night stay at a local Airbnb on the Cathance River, gift cards to local businesses, and more, said Stonebraker.

“Open Farm and Studio Day is a wonderful opportunity to explore Bowdoinham’s farms and studios and celebrate our agricultural and arts communities,” said Nicole Briand, Bowdoinham town manager.

For more information and times, visit bowdoinham.com.

