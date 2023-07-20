SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is pleased to announce that Sue Hadiaris has been appointed as the new chairperson of its Board of Directors.

Her appointment comes after serving on the Board for 10 years. Hadiaris will oversee the Board’s strategic direction to ensure that the Bank continues to deliver on its mutual mission. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role and is dedicated to building a strong and effective board, according to a SBSI statement.

Hadiaris retired from Southern Maine Health Care as senior vice president and chief planning officer, and is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in marketing, communications, planning and development in banking and health care.

Hadiaris has held several senior leadership positions throughout her career and has a track record of driving growth and profitability, according to SBSI. Additionally, Hadiaris has served on numerous community service boards including the Saco School Committee and the United Way of York County.

“I am honored to be on the SBSI board and serve as its chair,” Hadiaris said. “SBSI is the most people-considerate organization I know. The sincere goodness of the people who work at SBSI is continually humbling. They truly get to know the customers and are actively involved in the community. For close to 200 years the Bank has been rock solid in its commitment to its customers. SBSI mirrors the strength of the people and communities it serves.”

Hadiaris and her family live in Saco. She and her husband, Leon, have been long-time business owners in Saco including The Plaza Restaurant, Saco Bay Classics and the Saco Dairy Queen. They enjoy being active and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

This transition comes after Roland Eon’s 3-year term as chair. Eon joined the Board in 2005, and will continue to serve as a board member.

