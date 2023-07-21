Scarborough Community Services has applied for a grant through the WinterKids Downhill 24 Outdoor Fund. WinterKids is a Maine nonprofit dedicated to increasing physical activity for children and families during winter. The winner of the grant is chosen by a public vote.

The grant is “trying to help cut down on barriers that come to getting kids outdoors, especially during the wintertime season,” said Nicole Hall, operations and events manager at Scarborough Community Services. “These funds can go to things that include transportation, clothing, equipment, and improvements to facilities.”

Various schools, organizations, and municipalities have applied. The grants will be awarded to those with the most votes. First place will receive $10,000, second place will receive $5,000, third will receive $1,500, and an honorable mention winner will win $500.

If Scarborough Community Services is awarded a grant, the funds will be used to expand public access to the Larrabee Farm property and expand the trails there, create a trailhead parking lot with signage there, purchase equipment and materials needed for public access, and create programming together with Teens to Trails and Scarborough Land Trust.

“When we applied, we knew the town had secured some land at Larrabee Farms and there is the potential of having a significant trail network there,” Hall said. “So we thought this would be in great alignment with trying to improve that and not just trying to get kids out there, but it would be good for the entire community having another place that people can utilize any time of the year.”

People can vote for Scarborough before July 28 at https://winterkids.org/portfolio-item/scarborough-community-services/

