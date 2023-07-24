Darling’s Brunswick Ford has become the first platinum sponsor of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program with its gift of $15,000. The dealership, which opened in Brunswick in December 2020, welcomed the opportunity to give back to the community through the hunger relief nonprofit. MCHPP has been serving Brunswick and the Midcoast for 40 years.

“Darling’s is committed to the communities we serve. We are proud to support local organizations doing great work,” Andre Lester, assistant general manager at the Brunswick location, said in a prepared release. “Darling’s does not believe anyone should go hungry because they are going through hard times, so when we heard there was an opportunity to partner with Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program to support this area, we were excited to.

“We are grateful to have this organization in our area and we look forward to continuing our work together in the future.”

Alyssa Schoppee, MCHPP’s development director, said the organization was “blown away” by Darling’s Brunswick Ford’s donation and enthusiasm.

“MCHPP has been working to improve access to healthy food for all of our neighbors for decades,” Schoppee said in a prepared release. “Work which is made possible only by the support of local businesses and families. Having a business that’s new to our community make such a large commitment is incredible to see.”

