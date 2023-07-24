Nanna

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $36 in advance, $41 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

In May, Nanna, the co-lead singer and founder of Icelandic folk-rock band Of Monsters & Men, released the solo album “How To Start A Garden.” The exquisite 11-track record is home to the songs “Crybaby” and “Godzilla,” the latter of which has more than 1 million Spotify streams. She’ll be playing the intimate venue Portland House of Music the night before taking the stage at the Newport Folk Festival. Australian indie-rocker Indigo Spark opens the show with a set that will include tunes from last year’s “Hysteria.”

Annie and the Fur Trappers

8 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $17 in advance, $22 day of show. thedancehallkittery.org

Have a blast down in Kittery with Boston-based Annie and the Fur Trappers. The band’s list of instruments includes clarinet, trumpet, trombone, bass, banjo, guitar, violin and washboard. Expect to hear tunes from the ’20s and ’30s that are are all about preserving and celebrating those decades’ jazz, delta blues, ragtime and swing music. They’ve also got some original tunes, including the delightful romp “You Break It, You Buy It.”

The Backseat Lovers

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $51 day of show. statetheatreprtland.com

Rock band The Backseat Lovers broke through in 2019 with the track “Kilby Girl” and has been crushing it ever since. The debut album is “When We Were Friends,” which was followed by last fall’s “Waiting to Spill,” the reason they’re on the road. Folk band Bendigo Fletcher opens the outdoor show.

