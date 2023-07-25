Mainers deserve clarity regarding the foreign campaign spending ban vetoed by Gov. Mills, and they aren’t getting it.

The Press Herald’s recent characterization of the foreign companies who control our electricity grid as “U.S.-based electricity companies” is a case in point (“Millions of dollars in foreign campaign funds pour into Maine as lawmakers push to ban them,” July 24). Of course they are registered to do business in the country and state! That’s not in dispute. It’s their ownership and how much they have contributed to Gov. Mills’ election campaigns that are at issue.

Voters can’t contextualize her inexplicable cheerleading for these corporations – in the face of Maine voters delivering a clear rejection of the Central Maine Power corridor – without understanding the extent to which they fund her campaigns.

Ariella Nasuti, Esq.

Scarborough

