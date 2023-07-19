Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit foreign spending on referendum campaigns in Maine, which means the measure will likely go to state voters as a referendum question in November.

The bill, L.D. 1610, was similar to a bill Mills vetoed last session and did not address her concerns about the constitutional issues it raised.

“More broadly, while I strongly support and share the desire to find ways to prevent foreign influence in our elections, the language of this bill is too broad and would likely result in the unintended consequences of effectively silencing legitimate voices, including Maine-based businesses, in debates that would impact their interests,” Mills said in a letter explaining her decision.

Mills said she also shares concerns raised by the Maine Press Association and the Maine Association of Broadcasters that L.D. 1610 “would restrict and burden speech about public issues in Maine by forcing news outlets to create an oppressive, time-consuming, and costly self-censorship regime.”

But, Mills did not rule out supporting future legislation designed to root out dark money and foreign influence on citizen referendum elections by “enacting a more narrowly tailored and easily understood statute.”

“Foreign actors have, and will, attempt to influence elections in America, but in attempting to protect our citizens from such nefarious actors, we should not create a bureaucratic morass that will entrap and silence otherwise legitimate voices and undermine the fundamental cornerstones of free speech and free press,” Mills said.

The governor’s veto of a similar bill in 2022 sparked a citizen petition effort to force a referendum onto the ballot asking voters to ban foreign spending on campaigns.

Their petition effort was successful, meaning there will be a statewide referendum on the foreign spending question in November, unless the Legislature overrides Mills’ veto. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene Tuesday to finish tying up loose ends and to consider any veto overrides.

But it’s unlikely the Legislature could override the governor’s veto, which would take the support of two-thirds of the House and Senate. The bill passed in the House last month by a vote of 73 to 53, not enough to support a veto override.

