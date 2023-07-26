I hope readers of the Press Herald realize that the “powerful voting bloc” described in a July 22 letter to the editor (“Do you know this particular voting bloc? I do.”) is a comprehensive description of a fascist dictatorship.

One line in particular illustrates how completely opposed to traditional American values this voting block is – that “voting is a privilege.” Once we concede that those in power can determine who is entitled to vote, the American experiment is finished.

Unfortunately, many voters seem to feel that this attack on our core rights as Americans is simply another political option, rather than a quiet coup d’etat.

Kevin Smith

Oakland

