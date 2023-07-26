Re: “Commentary: The false centrism of the political group No Labels” (July 22):

Democrats have already applied the “spoiler” term to No Labels, but the movement will only become a spoiler if the Democrats insist in renominating President Biden.

If this is what it takes to effect a change in their lemming-like determination to do so, that’s a positive impact; otherwise, they can only blame themselves if the result is another four years of Donald Trump.

John Northgraves

Casco

