Re: “Commentary: The false centrism of the political group No Labels” (July 22):
Democrats have already applied the “spoiler” term to No Labels, but the movement will only become a spoiler if the Democrats insist in renominating President Biden.
If this is what it takes to effect a change in their lemming-like determination to do so, that’s a positive impact; otherwise, they can only blame themselves if the result is another four years of Donald Trump.
John Northgraves
Casco
