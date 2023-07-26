I am a health care provider at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, and I’m writing in support of L.D. 1215, An Act to End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco.

Prolonged tobacco use negatively affects reproductive health as well as overall well-being. For decades, the tobacco industry has targeted youth, with the goal of creating long-term customers. Right now, 1 in 3 Maine middle and high school students reports using some form of tobacco product, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that of the youth who report using tobacco, more than two-thirds say they use at least one flavored product.

L.D. 1215 is a reasonable proposal that will help protect children and other vulnerable populations from an industry with a history of predatory marketing practices. Though the Legislature has adjourned for the year, the bill will likely be carried over to the next session.

I hope our state lawmakers will follow the lead of cities across Maine including Bangor, Bar Harbor, Portland, Brunswick and South Portland and end the sale of flavored tobacco in our state.

Alexis Nolan

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: