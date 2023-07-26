Maine State Ballet presents the classic fairy tale of a brother and sister who become lost in the woods. Guided by stars and angels through the night, they awake to fall into the hands of a witch living in a gingerbread house. Together, the children plan their escape and return safely home to their village.

Caelin Martin and Hanna Miele dance the roles of Hansel and Gretel with Glenn Davis and Sydney Morrison as their parents. Crowd favorites Janet Davis and Eliot Konzal share the role of the witch. Maine State Ballet company and school dancers round out the cast of villagers, angels, fairies and lost children.

Performances run two weekends at Maine State Ballet’s in-house Lopez Theater: Thursday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets are $19-27, with discounts available for seniors and children, at mainestateballet.org and 781-3587.

Maine State Ballet, a nonprofit based in Falmouth, houses the Maine State Ballet Company, the 175-seat Lopez Theater, and its School for the Performing Arts, this year celebrating 100 years of dance instruction in ballet, tap and jazz.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: