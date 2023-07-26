Maine State Music Theatre brings laughter and catharsis to audiences with its third show of the season, “9 to 5,” reminding women they deserve equality in the workplace and that sometimes all you need to achieve your goals are two best friends and a healthy dose of blackmail.

Production staff accomplish a magical ebb and flow between William James Mohney’s gorgeous set design and Annalise V. Caudle’s methodical lighting design. Costumes by Katie Dowse nail each distinctive personality, while wig and makeup design by Kevin S. Foster II added a wow factor.

Set in the late 1970s, the show follows three women fighting to prove their worth in a toxic, male-dominated workplace. After their boss takes things a step too far, there is an accidental serving of rat poison, which sets a hilarious revenge plot in motion. The show is based on the hit 1980s film written by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins, which starred Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Parton later teamed up with Resnick to create the musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2008.

Act One opens with the iconic song “9 to 5” marking the stresses of a grueling 40-hour work week—a burden every audience member can relate to. The three lead actresses were a force to be reckoned with. The witty and underappreciated office assistant Violet Newstead (Lauren Blackman) commanded the stage with her statuesque silhouette and deadpan humor. The over-sexualized, southern belle Doralee Rhodes (Carolyn Anne Miller) gave audiences a reason to smile, and the meek divorcee Judy Bernly (Jaden Dominique) impressed with powerhouse vocals.

Any underdog story wouldn’t be complete without a villain. And the human relations nightmare of a boss Franklin Hart Jr. (Kevin Earley) was it. Earley embodied the creepy, loathsome, egotistical man to perfection — a character many women have encountered.

Three of the most entertaining musical numbers in the show are “Dance of Death,” “Cowgirl’s Revenge” and “Potion Notion,” where the three women fantasize about killing their boss. The quick costume changes and fantastical dance numbers speak volumes about director and choreographer Kenny Ingram and his talent.

Although the hatred for Hart is shared by many, his rule-abiding secretary Roz Keith (Charis Leos) couldn’t disagree more. Leos is a comedic genius who uses every moment, prop, and vocal tool to send the audience into fits of laughter with her showstopping number “Heart to Hart.”

Act two gets to the core of the show’s theme and fleshes out each character’s story and the hardships they have overcome. Judy (Dominique) gives a goosebump-inducing performance of “Get Out and Stay Out” as she takes control of her destiny.

The leading ladies in this show complimented each other on stage with equal humor, talent, and badassery. If you’re looking for a fun night out and a chance to remember how far women have come, don’t miss this show.

The musical “9 to 5” runs through Aug. 5. Visit msmt.org for more information on tickets and schedules.

