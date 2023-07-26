York police said a motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash involving two other vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle Rockwood, of York, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a Nissan Rogue in the intersection of Spur Road and an Interstate 95 off ramp, the York Police Department said. Police didn’t provide Rockwood’s age.

The impact from the collision caused the motorcycle and SUV to strike a third vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 owned by a rental company. Police closed Spur Road between Route 1 and Chase Pond Road for more than two hours as a result of the crash.

Dawn Hamdi of Greenland, New Hampshire, was identified as the driver of the Rogue and Sason Bergman of Toronto was operating the rental vehicle. Hamdi and Bergman were not seriously injured.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

