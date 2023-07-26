The Portland Phoenix, a weekly news and arts publication based in Falmouth and covering Greater Portland, will cease publication with the July 26 issue, New Portland Publishing Inc. announced Wednesday.

“We were just not able to find a path to success in a changing news environment and media market where people are streaming news,” co-owner and editor Marian McCue said in a written statement.

McCue and co-owner and publisher Karen Wood restarted the Phoenix after a previous version went out of business in early 2019.

Wood said the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck just five months after the Phoenix started publishing in late 2019, prevented the newspaper’s intended advertising strategy from growing as planned.

“We started to make contacts with advertisers, but everybody pulled back after the pandemic, and the recovery has just been too slow,” said Wood.

The Phoenix had achieved recognition from the Maine Press Association for its writing excellence, and was awarded First Place General Excellence in its category in 2021 and 2022.

The Portland Phoenix was originally launched in September 1999 as one of several alt-weekly newspapers owned by the flagship newspaper The Boston Phoenix, run since the 1960s by Stephen M. Mindich. The title was sold in 2014 to the owners of the Conway Daily Sun, in Conway, New Hampshire, who published it until shuttering the paper in February 2019.

