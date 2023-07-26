A Windham woman died Sunday after she was hit by a truck while walking along Swett Road, Windham police said.

Deborah Livengood, 74 of Windham, was walking north near Cartland Road around 11:00 Sunday morning when she was hit by a 16-year-old boy driving south in a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, police said.

Livengood was taken to the hospital where she later died. The 16-year-old has not been identified. Windham police said an initial investigation showed driver inattention may have contributed to the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: