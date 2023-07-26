Brunswick police Wednesday morning arrested a youth they say broke into a sleeping woman’s home and threatened her with a knife.

The youth, whose name was not released due to his age, entered the woman’s Beverly Drive home at about 2 a.m., police said.

“(She) woke up to the male standing over her,” police said in a statement. “He later threatened to cut her with a knife he brought into the house.”

The knife was with his belongings in another room of the home, police said. He pushed the woman then fled, leaving behind his shoes, police said. The woman was not hurt. She called police and provided a description of the youth.

“Officers had a juvenile suspect in mind and went to the residence he was staying at to investigate,” police said. “The juvenile in fact matched the description given.”

Police said Officer Brian Funke and his police dog Jack started a track from the woman’s home that led to where the youth was staying a few blocks away.

The youth is facing charges including burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor. He was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

